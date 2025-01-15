Central Minnesota Farmer Optimistic About New Year

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A central Minnesota farmer is optimistic about 2025 despite what he calls a “pretty challenging year” in 2024.

Roy Schneider, who farms about 400 acres and raises poultry and cattle near Foley, says last spring was so wet he had several drowned outs.

I had several thoughts of going back and replanting it, and each time I didn’t quite get to it because it didn’t quite get ready, followed up with a 3-inch rain. So, after three of those events, I just gave up on those expensive acres. Zeroes are expensive numbers to plug into your bottom line.

Schneider says the rest of the growing season was much better, and he’s staying positive about the year ahead.

Schneider does concede commodity prices could be better.

Yeah, the markets aren’t fantastic, and I won’t deny that. Probably the one profession where you go in and start manufacturing your project and have no idea what you’re going to get, how the project is going to turn out, and what they’re going to pay for it when you’re all done.

Schneider says managing so many unknowns is probably the biggest challenge for most farmers.