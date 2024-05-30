Central and Northern Minnesota Fishing Strategies for the Weekend

Memorial weekend was a busy one for fishing in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says Leech Lake in Walker was a bit chilly last Saturday morning with air temperatures in the upper 30s and water temperatures in the upper 50s. Schmitt says that made for good walleye fishing. He indicates fish are still spawning and can be found in shallow water, 8-12 feet. Schmitt says reports have been good on northern Minnesota lakes like Leech, Winnie and Mille Lacs. He says leeches, nightcrawlers and minnows have all been effective. Schmitt still believes in pitching a jig and a minnow and says live bait is still in good supply at local bait shops. He explains panfish appear to be a bit confused due to the cooler weather which is causing them to go in and out of spawning areas. Schmitt says the crappies they caught were in the weeds, bull rushes, harbors and bays.

Schmitt says local lakes now have water temperatures in the upper 60s. He says locally he's still throwing a jig and minnow and is noticing a lot of weeds on local lakes for this time of year. Schmitt explains he's been fishing 8-12 feet of water near weed lines and mud flats. He believes the crappies are done spawning locally and the blue gills will likely be done next week. Schmitt says until water temperatures climb into the 70s or 80s walleyes will remain in shallow water.

The Muskie season opens in Minnesota Saturday. He says there isn't much for muskie activity early in the season but it picks up in late July and August. Top muskie options locally include the horseshoe chain of lakes in Cold Spring and Richmond, Pleasant Lake near Annandale, and the Mississippi River north of Sartell. He says metro area lakes with high muskie populations include Minnetonka, Independence, White Bear and Waconia.

The turkey hunting season season closes Friday May 31. Schmitt says the season has been record setting.

If you'd like like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.