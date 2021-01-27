CentraCare Rolling Out Changes to Visitor Policy

ST. CLOUD – CentraCare will begin allowing visitors in hospitals and clinics Thursday.

The updated guidelines will allow each adult patient to have one healthy adult visitor. Minor patients will be able to have two healthy adult visitors.

The new guidelines pertain to all CentraCare and Carris hospitals, clinics and specialty centers. The policy does not apply to long-term care facilities because of different regulations related to vulnerable populations.

CentraCare says the update arrives months after a no-visitor policy was implemented due to a surge in positive cases of COVID-19.

“As COVID-19 case numbers within CentraCare and Carris Health facilities remain manageable, we are cautiously optimistic these new guidelines will offer patients a balance of safety and family support while receiving care,” said CentraCare officials.

Each visitor must be healthy and without any symptoms of COVID-19, and must wear a mask covering both their nose and mouth. All visitors will be also screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 before entering any facility.