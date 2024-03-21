CentraCare Offering Free Skin Cancer Checks in St. Cloud in April

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another free cancer awareness event is coming to central Minnesota next month.

CentraCare’s Coborn Cancer Center is hosting a free cancer prevention and screening event on Tuesday, April 2nd.

From 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. you can have a free skin check, and pick up a free colon cancer screening kit or radon test kit. Healthcare professionals will also be onsite to answer your questions about various types of cancers.

The event will be held at the Coborn Healing Center in CentraCare Plaza. Preregistration is required for the free skin checks. You can register by calling 320-229-5100.

