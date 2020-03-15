CCS Closing Monday, Using Distance Learning During Closure

ST. CLOUD -- The Catholic Community Schools of St. Cloud will be closed starting Monday following Governor Tim Walz's Executive Order 20-02.

According to school administrators, all CCS schools will be closed until March 27th, but unlike other area public schools, students will be engaged in distance learning during a portion of the closure.

Cathedral High School students will start up on Wednesday and all but one of the elementary schools will start on Monday, March 23rd. St. Francis Xavier will not participate in e-learning due to spring break.

All-day care will be provided for families working in first responder and healthcare positions during the closure.

Families on free and reduced lunch are asked to contact their student's principals to find a way to meet their food needs.

