Catholic Schools Hire Principal for Upcoming Middle School

ST. CLOUD -- The Catholic Community Schools have hired a middle school principal. The schools are moving forward with plans to expand the Cathedral Middle School to include grades 6 through 8.

They've hired Erin Hatlestad to lead the school. She has 26 years of experience in Catholic education serving 13 years as principal of Sacred Heart School in Sauk Rapids and the last 10 years as principal at St. Katherine Drexel School in St. Cloud.

The Cathedral Middle School will be in the South building on the Cathedral campus and is set to integrate 6th grade in the fall of 2022. Hatlestad will start this July giving her a one year transition period.

Cathedral has been a 7-12 grade school for a long time. They are adding 6th grade to Cathedral in the fall of 2022 and removing them from the elementary schools. 7th and 8th grade students are currently integrated throughout the Cathedral campus, but when the 6th grade arrives they'll be separating the middle schoolers from the high schoolers. The middle school will be in the south building, and the high school will be in the center and north buildings.

Catholic Community Schools is a consolidated school system in the St. Cloud Metro area.

