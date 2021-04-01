Catholic School System Putting Focus Back on Mission [PODCAST]

St. Cloud Catholic Community Schools President Scott Warzecha and Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined Lee Voss on WJON today. Warzecha says "in person learning" is still going strong and the feedback has been positive. Warzecha says they are finding more students having to quarantine as opposed to staff, who have been vaccinated. Warzecha says their school system continues adhering all to safety guidelines.

High School and youth sports were allowed to resume. Emmett Keenan says while they have been fortunate, they've had some challenges with teams and COVID. He says they are hoping for a good spring season after getting through the winter. Keenan says they are more hopeful things look better in the fall with vaccinations becoming more common.

Warzecha says enrollment is looking good and they are expecting an uptick come this fall. He say's their preschool classes have been growing by leaps and bounds and even some classes are full for next year. Warzecha says he's grateful for the parents who have stuck it out with them throughout this challenging year.

