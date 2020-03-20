Souhan; Twins Preparing for Limited or No Season [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball is stuck in limbo but the Minnesota Twins have come out saying they are prepared to miss the entire season. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan thinks the COVID-19 situation is causing a lot of sports organization are taking a week by week approach. Listen below.

Free agency in the NFL is underway, however the Vikings have been quiet. Souhan thinks the Vikings have a difficult challenge ahead with their limited cap space.

One whole the Vikings don't have in on special teams. Souhan thinks it's odd to think that's where they have the most consistency this year.