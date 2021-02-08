MN Listens: Podcast Focuses on True Crime History in Minnesota

UNDATED -- A Minnesota native has taken his love of true crime stories and has turned it into a full-time job.

Eric Rivenes has a podcast called "Most Notorious" and a spin-off called "Minnesota's Most Notorious: Where Blood Runs Cold".

His most recent topic is on the Wabasha Street Caves in St. Paul.

It's a series of man-made caves carved out of the bluffs along the Mississippi River right across the street from downtown St. Paul. It's got a really long and interesting history. In the 1930s it was a nightclub.

The Wabasha Street Caves and the St. Paul Gangster tours have shut down now, but Rivenes says they are for sale for $650,000.

Another recent episode featured the Grand Rapids Ruby Slippers Heist.

The case is still open. It's mysterious right now. Things are still being investigated. The author that I talked to suggested that there are some nefarious ties that he couldn't go into.

In September of 2018, the FBI announced they had recovered the slippers that were stolen from a museum in Grand Rapids in 2005.

Rivenes does a new episode every week for his main podcast. He says stories about Jack the Ripper are very popular. His next episode is going to be about a hitman for hire for murder incorporated which was the gangsters of Lucky Luciano and Bugsy Siegel.

He started his podcast back in 2015.

Once a month on the News @ Noon Show we're going to feature a different popular Minnesota-based podcast in a series called "Minnesota Listens".

