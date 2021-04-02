Souhan: Gophers Kalscheur Exploring His Options, Return Possible

Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined Lee Voss on WJON today. Jim says the Twins just had a major meltdown in the 9th inning. He says Josh Donaldson will be evaluated after suffering a hamstring injury after his first at bat. He says the Twins need to get something out of Donaldson this year.

The Minnesota Wild got a much needed win last night against the Vegas Golden Knights. They won in a shootout 3-2 Thursday night. Souhan says Cam Talbot looked good in net.

University of Minnesota men's basketball play Gabe Kalscheur is the latest former gopher to announce he will enter the transfer portal. Souhan says there is a chance Kalscheur returns to the team, but wants to test the waters.