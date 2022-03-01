Catholic Church Fish Fries Are Back in Full Force This Season

ST. CLOUD -- After two years of COVID restrictions, it looks like the annual tradition of the Catholic Church fish fries is back around the St. Cloud Diocese.

In 2021 the St. Cloud Catholic Diocese required that all fish fries at the churches be either take out or drive-thru only.

The year before, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic began in the middle of the Lent season forcing the churches to change their plans halfway through the season.

2022 Lenten fish fries around the diocese

Brennyville • Fridays, March 4, 25. St. Elizabeth Parish hosts dine-in or takeout fish fry including fried fish, potato, vegetable, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the church. Free will offering. Phone orders will be taken at 320-355-2459 starting at 3 p.m.

Brooten • Fridays, March 11, 25, April 8. Knights of Columbus Council 13284 hosts fish fry including fish, mashed potatoes and baked beans at the Ka De Shack from 5 to 9 p.m. Takeout available.

Eden Valley • Friday, March 25. Assumption Parish hosts dine-in or pick-up fish fry including fish, baked potato, coleslaw, homemade bread and dessert from 4 to 7 p.m. — or until fish is gone — at the church. Home delivery available within city limits by calling the church (320-453-5765) between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. that day.

Foley • Fridays, March 4 and April 8. Knights of Columbus Council 3603 hosts curbside takeout-only fish fry including fish, baked potatoes and coleslaw from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Emmaus Trinity Center Parking lot of St. John Church. Free will offering. Make checks payable to Foley KCs.

Foreston • Fridays, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1. Foreston-Milaca Knights of Columbus Council 11856 hosts fish fry including deep-fried fish, cheesy hash browns, coleslaw, vegetable and dessert from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Louis Bertrand Parish Center. Meals are $12/price pending. Checks accepted.

Gilman • Fridays, March 11, April 1. Sts. Peter and Paul Parish hosts dine-in or takeout fish fry including fried fish, potato, green beans, salad, homemade bread and dessert from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Meals are $10 each.

Mora • Fridays, March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8. ACC Youth Group hosts drive-thru fish fry including two fish fillets, tartar sauce, cheesy potatoes, vegetable, roll and cookie at St. Mary Church from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. All meals are $12. Please pre-order by texting or calling Tara Taylor at 763-220-0888 or go to www.fourpillarsinfaith.org.

Morrill • Fridays, March 18 and April 8. St. Joseph Parish hosts dine-in or takeout fish fry including fried fish, haluski, baked potato, glazed carrots, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at handicapped accessible parish hall. Meal prices are: $12 (adults), $8 (ages 5 to 10) and free (children under 5). Church is located at 33018 Nature Road, Foley.

Princeton • Fridays, March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8. Princeton-Zimmerman Knights of Columbus Council 8571 hosts drive-thru fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Christ Our Light-North Church. Meals-to-go include fried or baked fish dinners. All meals are $12. No need to call ahead.

Rice • Fridays, March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8. Immaculate Conception Parish serves dine-in or takeout fish fry including deep-fried fish, baked potato, coleslaw and baked beans from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the church. Takeout available — call 320-393-2750 between 4:30 and 7 p.m. to order ahead.

St. Cloud • Friday, March 11. St. Paul Parish serves baked fish dinner with cheesy hash browns, green beans, coleslaw and brownies from 5 to 7 p.m. (Macaroni and cheese available for children.)

St. Cloud • Fridays, March 18 and April 1. St. Katharine Drexel School hosts drive-thru-only fish fry including fish, coleslaw, chips, beans and bread from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Augustine Church. Meals are $11.

St. Joseph • Friday, March 4. Fish fry to benefit St. John the Baptist Parish (in Collegeville) is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Sal’s Bar & Grill. Menu includes fried fish, potato salad, potatoes and gravy, green beans and dinner roll. Prices include: adults ($12), ages 6-12 ($7) and ages 0-5 (free). Event includes meat raffle. Takeout available by calling Sal’s at 320-363-8273.

St. Joseph • Friday, April 8. St. Joseph Catholic School (32 W. Minnesota St.) hosts fish fry of deep-fried fish, potato salad or coleslaw and baked beans from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Takeout available.

Upsala • Friday, April 8. St. Mary Parish hosts dine-in or carry-out smelt and fish fry with potato salad and haluski from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church. Event includes cash raffle drawing. Tickets are $100 each — only 250 tickets sold.

Waite Park • Friday, March 4. St. Joseph Parish hosts dine-in or drive-thru fish fry with hand-breaded fried fish, homemade tartar sauce, baked beans, coleslaw and potatoes from 4 to 7 p.m.