Catholic Charities’ Mardi Gras Fundraiser a Big Success

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Charities annual fundraiser was a big success.

They say over 520 people attended the 42nd annual Mardi Gras on January 27th at River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud.

The event raised over $357,000 for Catholic Charities Emergency Services, with programs that include a food shelf, clothing program, and financial assistance program.

Get our free mobile app

Catholic Charities also has its Domus Transitional Housing, a facility for single women and their children.

READ RELATED ARTICLES