Catholic Charities In Serious Need Of Cereal For Kids

School is out for the summer and that means that families need your help stocking the food shelf. Catholic Charities says they have a large need for cereal now more than ever.

Since the free and reduced school breakfast and lunch programs are closed for the summer, the food shelf has seen a lot more traffic in recent months. Catholic Charities says currently, they are very low on cereal and any donations would be greatly appreciated.

Other areas of great need include infant foods such as; formula or PLUS, pureed vegetables, pureed fruit, pureed meat semi-liquid and iron-fortified cereal.

In July, Catholic Charities will be participating in a matching grant program. When you donate money to the food shelf, they'll be able to stretch out your dollar even farther.

If you'd like to make a donation to the Catholic Charities Food Shelf, you can donate online or drop off your donation at 911 18th St. N. P.O. Box 2390, St. Cloud, MN, 56302-2390.