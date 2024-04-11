Catholic Charities Announces Change to Social Concerns Office

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud has announced a change.

The Office of Social Concerns, currently under the direction of Catholic Charities, will move to the Diocese of St. Cloud later this year.

Social Concerns will continue to work with community leaders and leaders of multi-faith congregations, and the change will allow the Diocese of St. Cloud to be more directly involved in the multi-faith community collaborations.

Kateri Mancini is the Director of Social Concerns.

We will continue the same great work, just in a new home. The transition will allow the work of Social Concerns to continue, simply under a new organizational umbrella.

Officials say that due to the increased availability of other organizations and groups doing similar work, the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organizer position will not transition to the new offices.

The Social Concerns Director and Rural Life Coordinators will move from Catholic Charities to the new offices at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in Downtown St. Cloud by July 1st.

