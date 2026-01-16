December 1, 1939 – January 13, 2026

Catherine 'Katsy' Young, age 86 of Foley passed away peacefully on January 13, 2026. Funeral Service will be 12:00 PM, Monday, January 19, 2026 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the church on Monday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Catherine Barbara Young was born December 1, 1939 in Gilman, Minnesota to Enoch and Louise (Cielinski) Gapinski. She graduated from Foley High School, class of 1957. After high school, Katsy moved to Minneapolis and lived with her sister Ann and worked for Marquette Bank, something she was very proud of. She married Alan Young June 30, 1958 in Foley. Alan and Katsy moved back to the Foley area and farmed for 33 years. She also worked as secretary to the principal at Foley High School and as a book keeper at Gotvald's Store. Katsy was an avid reader and an excellent cook. Her friends and family always looked forward to her new creations she would prepare for everyone. She enjoyed bird watching, was a member of the Foley Legion Auxiliary and St. John's Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children: Wendy (Tony) Hoeck, Milaca; Morris (Mary), Pierz; Kerry Young, Foley, 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren as well as her brother, Dik (MaryAnn), South St. Paul and special sister, friend and niece, Bette Poganski of Coon Rapids and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Alan; grandson, Shawn Pohlkamp; great-grandson, Ethan Young as well as brothers and sisters: Frances Baron, Sev Gapinski, Ann Hess, Stan Gapinski and an infant sister.