Catherine “Cathy” S. Wolf, 93, Waite Park

June 14, 1928 – May 22, 2022

Catherine “Cathy” Selina Wolf, age 93, Hugo, MN, formerly of Waite Park, MN, died Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Good Life Senior Living, Hugo, MN.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Interment will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Cathy was born June 14, 1928 in Bismarck, ND to Henry and Florence (Vehle) Dahl. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1946. Cathy continued her education and attended a 9 month business course at the St. Cloud Business School. She graduated as the fastest typist in the class. In 1944, Cathy won the St. Cloud Hop Scotch Tournament. On March 31, 1951, Cathy was united in marriage to Lloyd K. Wolf at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Cathy was employed by Dezurik for five years. She also owned and managed apartments in St. Cloud for many years.

Cathy was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Bowling was a large part of Cathy’s life from 18 to 85. She bowled on several different leagues in St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids. Cathy enjoyed competing in state bowling championships all over the United States and Canada. During the fall and winter months playing the card game “500” was a popular activity. Cathy would frequently host ladies card groups on a monthly basis in her home. Exercising was an important part of Cathy’s life. She was one of the original members of Midtown Health Club in St. Cloud and attended through age 89 (32 years).

Survivors include son, Mark Wolf of St. Cloud, MN; daughters, Janice (Hank) Axt of Hugo, MN; and Lynn (Mark Wolfgram) Wolf of Lakewood Ranch, FL; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Lloyd on December 20, 2018.