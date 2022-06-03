Cathedral, ROCORI Softball Headed to State

Cathedral captured the section 6AA title Thursday. The Crusaders lost the first game 8-7 to Pequot Lakes in Waite Park put defeated Pequot Lakes 11-2 in the 2nd game to earn the state tournament berth. The Crusaders had won 23 straight games prior to the loss in the first game of the day Thursday.

Rachel Voit led the Crusaders with 3 runs batted in as 6 girls each had a hit in Game 1.

Ella Voit threw the complete game in game 2 to earn the win. 8th grader Sam Dingmann had her first varsity hit and drove in 3 runs. Ella Voit, McKenna Buckentine and Tayla Vought each had 2 hits in game 2.

The Crusaders will play next Thursday in Mankato. Cathedral is 24-2.

Rocori blasted Little Falls 25-6 in the section 8-3-A final at St. Ben's Thursday. The Spartans won the title in the first game. Rocori will play in the Class 3A state tournament next week.