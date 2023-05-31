Cathedral Hires New Girls Soccer Coach

Cathedral High School has announced the hiring of Abby Schneider as their new head girls soccer coach. Schneider is a 1999 Cathedral graduate who's had several years of coaching experience in various sports having been a head girls' swim and dive coach at the high school level for seven years, four at Cathedral. Additionally, she has coached soccer and softball at various levels along with playing soccer at the collegiate level at Macalester College.

Schneider has this to say about this opportunity:

"I am excited and ready to re-enter the coaching realm with this Crusader girls' soccer team," Schneider said. "I know they are a great, talented, and hard-working group of girls and I'm ready to support them to make them the most successful team they can be. Soccer is a great sport full of individual effort which comes together for the good of the team, and I know these girls are going to rise to the standards that our coaching staff will set for them."