Cathedral Girls Soccer Ready For Rematch Tonight In Sauk Centre

The Cathedral girls soccer team is playing East Grand Forks in the Section 8A final in Sauk Centre at 7:30 tonight. The Crusaders lost 2-0 to East Grand Forks in the Section 8A final in 2023 also in Sauk Centre. Cathedral Head Coach Abby Schneider joined me on WJON.

Schneider says they graduated just 1 senior from last year's team. She explains they are still a young team but are growing "out of it" based on the amount of varsity experience the team now has. Schneider says they have gained experience and maturity and are excited to play tonight. The Crusaders beat East Grand Forks in the lone meeting with them this season 2-1 on September 14 in St. Cloud. Schneider says East Grand Forks graduated many key seniors including their goaltender.

Sophomore Amelia Newiger is Cathedral's goal scoring leader this year. Schneider says she used to be their goalie prior to her becoming the head coach. Cathedral's goalie now is Aubrey Lesnau, who came to Cathedral from California. Other key contributors highlighted by Schneider, include Emily Schaupp, Bridget Torberg, Camryn Balfanz, and Natalie Lesnau on defense and Addison Mondloch, Emma Jamison, and Bayley Schneider on offense. Schneider says they are excited to get Nora Simones back from injury as well to add depth.

Cathedral Roster:

Number Name Position Year 1 Stockman, Sheridan 9 2 Jerzak, CJ 9 3 Bovy, Jordan 10 4 O'Neal, Mirtnesh 12 5 Jamison, Emma 12 6 Simones, Nora 10 7 Lesnau, Natalie 11 9 Lochen, Emma 10 10 Schaupp, Emily 11 11 Bell, Elizabeth 11 13 Newiger, Amelia 10 14 Schneider, Bayley 11 15 Torborg, Bridget 11 16 Baldwin, Madeline 11 18 Mondloch, Addison 11 19 Sanz, Nicole 12 20 Engdahl, Ava 10 21 Balfanz, Camryn 12 27 DeLeo, Claire 12 28 Lesnau, Aubrey 11 29 Arevalo, Aracely 10 33 Kobienia, Delaney 9

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Abby Schneider, it is available below.