Cathedral Girls Soccer in Section Final Tonight

photo courtesy of Abby Schneider

The Cathedral girls soccer team is one win away from a State Tournament appearance.  The 14-2-1 Crusaders will play East Grand Forks at 5:15 p.m. at Sauk Centre High School in the Section 8A finals.  First year Cathedral head coach Abby Schneider joined me on WJON.  The two loses and 5 of the 6 goals Cathedral has allowed all season have come against the top 2 ranked schools in Southwest Christian and Providence Academy.  The only other team to score a goal against Cathedral was ROCORI in an 8-1 loss to the Crusaders on September 11.

Cathedral has just 1 senior and 4 juniors on the roster and has been led by underclassmen which includes 2 8th graders on the team.  Schneider says these girls believe in themselves and work as a team.  She says they are not allowing a lot of quality shots on goal thanks to their work on defense.  Schneider explains they communicate well on the field and they are a very deep team.

Schneider says they have 14 girls on the team with at least 1 goal and 15 girls with at least 1 assist.

NumberNamePositionYear
00Lesnau, Aubrey10
1Stockman, Sheridan8
2Jerzak, CJ8
3Bovy, Jordan9
4O'Neal, Mirtnesh11
6Simones, Nora9
7Lesnau, Natalie10
9Lochen, Emma9
10Schaupp, Emily10
11Bell, Elizabeth10
13Newiger, Amelia9
14Salaski, Erika10
18Schaupp, Katherine12
19Sanz, Nicole11
20Engdahl, Ava9
21Balfanz, Camryn11
27DeLeo, Claire11
29Arevalo, Aracely9
32Baldwin, Madeline10
33Torborg, Bridget10
34Schneider, Bayley10

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Cathedral girls soccer coach Abby Schneider it is available below.

 

 

