Cathedral Girls Soccer in Section Final Tonight

The Cathedral girls soccer team is one win away from a State Tournament appearance. The 14-2-1 Crusaders will play East Grand Forks at 5:15 p.m. at Sauk Centre High School in the Section 8A finals. First year Cathedral head coach Abby Schneider joined me on WJON. The two loses and 5 of the 6 goals Cathedral has allowed all season have come against the top 2 ranked schools in Southwest Christian and Providence Academy. The only other team to score a goal against Cathedral was ROCORI in an 8-1 loss to the Crusaders on September 11.

Cathedral has just 1 senior and 4 juniors on the roster and has been led by underclassmen which includes 2 8th graders on the team. Schneider says these girls believe in themselves and work as a team. She says they are not allowing a lot of quality shots on goal thanks to their work on defense. Schneider explains they communicate well on the field and they are a very deep team.

Schneider says they have 14 girls on the team with at least 1 goal and 15 girls with at least 1 assist.

Number Name Position Year 00 Lesnau, Aubrey 10 1 Stockman, Sheridan 8 2 Jerzak, CJ 8 3 Bovy, Jordan 9 4 O'Neal, Mirtnesh 11 6 Simones, Nora 9 7 Lesnau, Natalie 10 9 Lochen, Emma 9 10 Schaupp, Emily 10 11 Bell, Elizabeth 10 13 Newiger, Amelia 9 14 Salaski, Erika 10 18 Schaupp, Katherine 12 19 Sanz, Nicole 11 20 Engdahl, Ava 9 21 Balfanz, Camryn 11 27 DeLeo, Claire 11 29 Arevalo, Aracely 9 32 Baldwin, Madeline 10 33 Torborg, Bridget 10 34 Schneider, Bayley 10

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Cathedral girls soccer coach Abby Schneider it is available below.