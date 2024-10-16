Cathedral Girls Soccer Is Headed to State Tourney

The Cathedral Girls Soccer teams defeated East Grand Forks 4-0 Tuesday night in Sauk Centre in the section 8A final to earn a trip to the Class A State Tournament. The win avenges a loss in the 2023 section 8A final to East Grand Forks.

Goals were scored by Amelia Newiger, Addie Mondloch, Nora Simones, and Jordan Bovy. Bayley Schneider had 3 assists and Emma Jamison got the other assist. Aubrey Lesnau had the shutout in net, with her defensive line in front of her allowing only 6 shots on net.

The Crusaders move to 14-4-1 on the season, and will find out their State seed and first round game date, time, and matchup on Saturday morning.