Cathedral Girls Soccer Falls in State Quarters

Cathedral girls soccer lost 6-1 to top seeded Providence Academy in the Class A State Tournament Quarterfinals at Monticello High School Wednesday night. Jordan Bovy scored the lone goal for the Crusaders who finish the season at 12-4-3.

Cathedral boys soccer will play in the Class A State Tournament Quarterfinals at Eden Prairie High School at 5:30 tonight against 4th seeded St. Paul Academy and Summit School. Cathedral is seeded 5th.

Tech boys soccer will play in the Class AA State Tournament Quarterfinals tonight at Irondale High School against 3rd seeded Cloquet at 7:30 tonight.