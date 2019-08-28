High School Results – Tuesday 8/27
Cathedral girls soccer downed Detroit Lakes 3-1 Tuesday. Caroline O'Driscoll had 2 goals for the Crusaders.
Girls Soccer:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
Willmar 4, Apollo 2
Rocori 2, Spectrum 2 (overtime)
Boys Soccer:
Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Rocori 5, Hutchinson 1
Prep Volleyball:
Cathedral 3, Zimmerman 0 (Faith Van Erp had 17 set assists and 4 kills. Cathedral is 2-3)
Apollo 3, Oglivie 0
Bemidji 3, Tech 0
Willmar 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Foley 3, Pierz 0
Girls Tennis:
Rocori 6, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
Swimming/Diving:
Monticello 95, Foley 86