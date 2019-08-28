High School Results – Tuesday 8/27

Cathedral girls soccer downed Detroit Lakes 3-1 Tuesday. Caroline O'Driscoll had 2 goals for the Crusaders.

Girls Soccer:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

Willmar 4, Apollo 2

Rocori 2, Spectrum 2 (overtime)

Boys Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Rocori 5, Hutchinson 1

Prep Volleyball:

Cathedral 3, Zimmerman 0 (Faith Van Erp had 17 set assists and 4 kills. Cathedral is 2-3)

Apollo 3, Oglivie 0

Bemidji 3, Tech 0

Willmar 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Foley 3, Pierz 0

Girls Tennis:

Rocori 6, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

Swimming/Diving:

Monticello 95, Foley 86