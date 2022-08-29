Cathedral Excited About Middle School Renovations

Cathedral Middle School underwent some renovations this summer and Middle School Principal Erin Hatlestad says they are excited about more hands-on learning and more project based learning at the school. She explains their teachers were trained on that. Cathedral will have a culinary space and a makers space open at the end of September according to Hatlestad. She says:

They are excited for students to take ownership of their learning.

Hatlestad says the culinary space will allow their students to cook different types of cultural foods and learn the basics of cooking and etiquette. She explains their makers space is setup for activities of all kinds which will allow them to contain this work at the makers space to reduce mess in their classrooms.

Hatlestad says the renovations will open up opportunities to expand enrollment for both their middle school and high school. She says the high school also received some renovations and updates this summer.

Cathedral held an open house last Thursday giving students and families the opportunity to view the renovated spaces for the first time.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Erin Hatlestad and Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan from last Thursday it is available below.