Cathedral High School/Middle School Hosting Open House

Cathedral High School and Middle School is hosting an open house Thursday from 5-6:30 p.m. I was joined today on WJON by Cathedral High School Principal Kathy Crispo, Cathedral Middle School Principal Erin Hatlestad and Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan. Crispo and Hatlestad will greet parents and children considering Cathedral Schools, will be offering tours and will be available for questions.

Get our free mobile app

Cathedral wants to show off their Project Based Learning and has a new Makers Space, Culinary Arts and Science Labs. Crispo says families choose Cathedral for small class sizes, differentiated learning, and service initiatives that bring their learning of faith into service context. Cathedral now offers 6th grade at their Middle School. Hatlestad says that had brought 75 new students into their Middle School.

Crispo says they draw students from a large area in Central Minnesota which range as far as St. Michael and Kimball. Cathedral High School students are performing the play "Clue" and the first show is at 7 p.m. on Thursday November 3rd, the same day as the Open House.

Cathedral Activities has already sent 4 teams to state tournaments this fall with the boys and girls country teams competing at the State Tournament this weekend. The Cathedral boys and girls soccer teams both lost in the quarterfinals of the Class A State Tournament last week.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Kathy, Erin and Emmett it is available below.