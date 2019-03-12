Cathedral Cruises Past Annandale

The Cathedral boys basketball team topped Annandale 49-33 Monday afternoon at St. John's University in the Section 6AA playoffs. The Crusaders are now 21-7 with the win.

Jackson Jangula paced CHS with 19 points in the low-scoring affair, while Nick Schaefer added 12 for the Crusaders. No Cardinals finished the game in double-digits, with Logan Percell's nine points leading the way in the loss.

The Crusaders will take on Albany Wednesday night at 7:45 at SJU. The other 6AA semifinal features Spectrum vs Melrose at 6 p.m.