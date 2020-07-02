Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan and Director of Advancement for Catholic Community Schools in St. Cloud Chris Schellinger joined me on WJON today. Cathedral High School and all other Catholic Community Schools are getting ready for 3 options when school starts back up this fall. Keenan said a hybrid situation would for example look like this; 12 students present in classroom with 12 logged in remotely attending a class taught in person. The next those in-person would be remote while the others would then be in person. If Cathedral goes to a hybrid setup Keenan thinks sports could happen this fall.

Chris Schellinger says construction of the new building continues to progress. He says they were able to get into the new building and get a tour last week and he's excited about the progress. Schellinger expects to move into the new building in August. He says they are also close to their fundraising goal and are just 7 to 8 percent short.

Emmett Keenan says Cathedral has ordered enough face masks for students to use this fall if they need to use them. He expects the masks to arrive next week. He says if the Covid-19 climate is similar to the way it is now they would require students to wear masks.