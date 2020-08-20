Carter L. Schinkel, 47, St. Cloud

May 7, 1973 - August 17, 2020

Carter Lynn Schinkel, age 47, St. Cloud, MN, died peacefully in the arms of his wife on August 17, 2020 at the St Cloud Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at The Waters Church, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Sartell. Masks are required at the memorial service and social distancing guidlines will be observed. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Carter was born May 7, 1973 in Aberdeen, SD. He grew up in Groton, SD and graduated from Groton High School in 1991 and attended Northern State University in Aberdeen, SD. Carter married Jill Schiltz on August 10, 2002 in Breckenridge, MN. Jill was his partner in life for just over 18 years at the time of his death. Together they had three sons whom both Carter and Jill absolutely cherished. Carter lived to make memories with his boys, Cannon, Caseyn and Cambrien.

Carter worked throughout the finance and insurance industries at various agencies including J.C. Christensen, iQor, and most recently Allstate Insurance.

Carter enjoyed every day being a husband and father to his family. Carter had a passion for life and lived it through spontaneous adventures with his family and friends. He also had a love for exotic cars, boats, the lake, travel and music. Carter was a sports enthusiast, whether it was playing sports, watching on television or in person. He loved sharing this passion with his boys. Carter was known for his infectious laugh, ability to make others laugh with him and look at the positive side of everything. He truly lived life to the fullest every day.

Survivors include his wife, Jill Schinkel of St. Cloud, MN; sons, Cannon, Caseyn and Cambrien Schinkel of St. Cloud, MN; father, Lee Schinkel of Aberdeen, SD; mother Gail (Terry) Hawkins of Mellette,SD ; sisters, Tara (Sheldon) Gilchrist of San Diego, CA; Tena (Eric) Lund of Birmingham, AL; and Teal (Matt Fitzpatrick) Schinkel of Las Vegas, NV; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Corey Schinkel, and grandparents, Lloyd and Lois Schinkel and Luther and Hazel Gullickson.

Fly High and Drive Fast Carter – you will be missed!

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family.