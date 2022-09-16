Carolyne “Carol” B. Olson, 80, St. Cloud

November 15, 1941 – September 14, 2022

Carolyne Bernice “Carol” Olson, age 80, of St. Cloud, died, Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at her home.

A Memorial Service celebrating Carol’s life will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Her urn will be placed in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Columbarium immediately following the service. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Carol was born on November 15, 2022 in Anoka, MN to Vernon and Bernice (Amazi) Scharber. She graduated from Anoka High School and became a legal secretary. On September 22, 1962 Carol was united in marriage to LeRoy S. Olson at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Anoka, MN. She worked selling Home Interiors products for many years, owned and operated two restaurants with LeRoy and worked as a secretary for Spancrete.

Carol enjoyed gardening, traveling with her husband, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered as a wonderful cook, who was extremely creative and had an impeccable sense of style for clothing and décor.

Survivors include her daughter, Tammi (Troy) Getchell of Sartell, MN; son, Shawn (Danielle) Olson of Albertville, MN; nine grandchildren, Anna (Ryan) Anderson of Otsego, MN, Corey (Kelsye Gould) Getchell of Bozeman, MT, Nina (Wesley) Miller of Sartell, MN, Sam (Mylie) Getchell of Richfield, MN, Taylor (Chelsey Arrowsmith) Olson of Big Lake, MN, Brynn Olson of Hanover, MN, Micah Olson, Blake Olson, and Lukas Olson all of Albertville, MN; five great grandchildren, Philip, Curtis, and Margaret Anderson, Kai Ochimas, and Walter Miller and 2 additional great-grandchildren to be born soon; 1 brother, 2 sisters and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, LeRoy Olson on January 1, 2022.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.