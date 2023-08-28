Caroline Zak, 86, Little Falls formerly of Harding

March 15, 1937 - August 26, 2023

Caroline Zak, 86 year old resident of Little Falls died Saturday, August 26 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 30 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church. A full and complete notice will follow.

Caroline Gladys Matlock was born on March 15, 1937 in Little Falls, MN to the late Joseph and Susan (Dircks) Matlock. She grew up in Harding, MN with her eight siblings. Caroline attended rural country school in Harding. Caroline was united in marriage to John B. Zak on August 20, 1963 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN. The couple made their home in Little Falls and were blessed with three children, John, Robert and Karen. Caroline was a home maker, taking care of the couple’s children and the home. John died on April 19, 2002. Caroline continued living in Little Falls after the death of her husband. She enjoyed playing cards, especially smear, uno with the grandchildren, listening to polka music and going for walks. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, John Zak of Hudson, WI, Robert Zak of Darwin, MN and Daughter Margaret of Little Falls; siblings, Dorothy (Ray) Banick of Little Falls, Bernice (Richard Rutten of Sauk Rapids, Eleanor Emery of St. Joseph, Shirley Schommer of Zimmerman; 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 4 great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John B. Zak; siblings, Josephine Matlock, Louise Matlock, Marcela Heinz and Raymond Matlock; daughter, Karen Poff; and 4 grandchildren.

