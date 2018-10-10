Caroline E. Thompson, 71, Waite Park

July 16, 1947 – October 8, 2018

Caroline Elaine Thompson, age 71, Waite Park, MN, died Monday, October 8, 2018 at Sterling Park Health Care Center, Waite Park, MN.

Funeral Services will be Friday, October 12, 2018 at 4:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

Caroline was born July 16, 1947 in Grey Eagle, MN to Milky and Leona (Lawrence) Marty. She married Larry D. Thompson, Sr. on August 1, 1964 of Rock Island, IL.

Survivors include sons and daughters, Larry (Tammy Gerads) Thompson Jr. of St. Cloud, MN; Leo (Pam) Thompson of St. Cloud, MN; Geraldine Burg of Sartell, MN; Leona (Mark) Prondzinski of Custer, WI; Betty Stoneking of Moberly, MO; Lori Erickson of Macon, MO; and Marty Thompson of Jefferson City, MO; sisters, Gail Kruchten of St. Francis, MN; Vel (Dave) Karst of Pierz, MN; Renae (Daniel) Brausen of Little Falls, MN; 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Larry on December 2, 2007, 5 grandsons, Travis Thompson, Brett Erickson, Brandon Erickson, Derrek Erickson and Larry Thompson III, and 2 brothers, Melvin and Dale Marty.