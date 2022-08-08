Carol J. Sabrowsky, 82, Princeton

May 21, 1940 – August 2, 2022

Carol Jean Sabrowsky, age 82, Princeton, MN, formerly of St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Sterling Pointe Senior Living, Princeton, MN.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Clearwater, MN.

Carol was born May 21, 1940 in Waite Park, MN to George O. and Vera A. (Getzkow) Buelow. As a teenager, Carol worked at Yellowstone National Park. She married Norman J. Sabrowsky on March 21, 1964 in St. Cloud, MN. From 1963 until her retirement Carol was employed as a teacher. She enjoyed quilting, biking, walking and was an avid reader. Carol especially enjoyed lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Albuquerque, NM.

Survivors include her sons, Jeremy (Melanie) Sabrowsky of Princeton, MN; Logan (Kari) Sabrowksy of Little Falls, MN; and Abel (Tina) Sabrowsky of St. Cloud, MN; brother, David (Shirley) Buelow of Brooklyn Park, MN; sisters, JoAnn (John) Dahl of Alexandria, MN; and Lori (Tom) Dombrovski of Peoria, AZ; four grandchildren, Cheyenne, Mitchell, Cody, and Jared; and two great grandchildren, Paityn, and Carson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Norman on December 12, 2015, and brother Daniel Buelow.