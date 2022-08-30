Carol A. McNeal, 79, St. Joseph

January 29, 1943 – August 28, 2022

Carol Ann McNeal, age 79, St. Joseph, MN, died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Country Manor Senior Community, Sartell, MN.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Private family burial will be in St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery, Duelm, MN.

Carol was born January 29, 1943 in Oakland, CA to Roy and Irene (Smelter) Jurek. She married Earl McNeal on December 23, 1965 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Minneapolis, MN. Carol went to nurses training at General Hospital in Minneapolis for one year, University of Minnesota Hospital for three years and the University of Chicago for four years. She moved to Rochester, MN in 1976 and worked for the Mayo Clinic for 28 years. Carol enjoyed crafts, gardening, spending time with friends, watching all Minnesota sports teams, and her annual “Sisters Trip.” She was kind and caring to everyone she knew and also had a special love for animals.

Survivors include her son, Scott McNeal of Lake in the Hills, IL; daughter, Sydney Ann McNeal of Rochester, MN; brothers, Bob Jurek of Duelm, MN; Curt (Mary) Jurek of Duelm, MN; and sister Cindi (Lyden) Moe of Duelm, MN; her special cat Chloe; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl on July 27, 1982; and sister Diane Hansgen.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Carol’s neighbors, particularly Deanna, for all of their love and support and to all the staff members of the St. Cloud Hospital and Country Manor Campus for the wonderful care they have provided her.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Tri-County Humane Society, Anna Marie’s Alliance, American Cancer Society, Leukemia Lymphoma Society or charity of donor’s choice.