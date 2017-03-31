Carl C. Andersen, 89, St. Cloud

June 11, 1927 – March 30, 2017

Carl was born June 11, 1927 in Minneapolis, MN to Christian and Kirsten E. (Munch) Andersen. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1945, Grand View College in 1947 and University of Minnesota with a BS is Art Education in 1958. Carl received an MS in Art Education from St. Cloud State University in 1970. He served in the United States Army Air Force during World War II and the United State Air Force during the Korean Conflict. On June 25, 1949 Carl was united in marriage to Marian Elizabeth Olson in Minneapolis, MN. Carl had been employed as a mechanical draftsman for Bros Boiler, Otis Elevator, Super-six Manufacturing Co. and Pako Corp. After returning to school, Carl became an art instructor at St. Cloud Technical High School from 1959 until his retirement in 1983. He also taught art at the St. Cloud Reformatory and was a Drivers Education instructor. Carl was a member of Fellowship Bible Church, Minnesota Education Association, National Education Association, Central Minnesota Watercolorists, Phil Delta Kappa, AARP, National Arbor Day Foundation and was a Legionnaire.