CareerForce to Hold Curbside Job Fair

ST. CLOUD – CareerForce is hosting a socially-distanced curbside career fair Wednesday.

The St. Cloud-based employment and training organization is holding the event outdoors at 1542 Northway Drive, located on the north side of St. Cloud Technical & Community College, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Are you looking for a job? Participate in the Curbside Career Fair in St. Cloud on December 2! Drive, bike, or walk... Posted by CareerForce on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Attendees will receive a bag of information on over 50 currently-hiring St. Cloud area companies, along with materials on job seeker and training programs.

Masks or face shields are required. The career fair is free and first come, first served. Information bags will be limited to one per person.

Anyone interested in learning more can contact CareerForce via email at careerforce.saintcloud@state.mn.us, or by calling 320-308-5320.