Notice of mass layoffs often times hit the news but not all layoffs become common knowledge. Career Solutions of St. Cloud is a workforce development agency. They help people 14 and up get back into the workforce after a layoff. Career Solutions can help people get retrained or resume' help to get them back in the workforce. Career Solutions Executive Director Tammy Stark joined me on WJON. She says they are seeing an uptick of people coming in looking for services.

Dislocated Worker Program

The dislocated worker program through Career Solutions helps people, who were laid off, get back into the workforce in the same place or a better place than what they left. Stark says they helped 500 of the 800 people laid off from Electrolux with a customized pathway. She says people can get additional training, resume assistance and job interview help.

Industries Looking for Employees

The jobs that are the most plentiful in Central Minnesota are in the healthcare and manufacturing industries. Stark says they put their clients into a program called "Career Track" to help determine the best career for that person. She says their programs have a 75%-90% success rate.

Cost To Use

Career Solutions is 100% grant funded between State and Federal dollars. Stark says there is no charge to the individual to use these services. She says interested people should start by going to Career Force St. Cloud.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tammy Stark, click below.