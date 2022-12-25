Car Destroyed in Fire

ST. CLOUD (WJON News)- Fire crews responded to a car fire Sunday afternoon.

The call came in just after 12:00 p.m. in the 1700 block of Boxwood Circle.

Authorities say fire crews arrived to find a car on fire in an attached garage with smoke coming out of the garage.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the car in the garage before it spread to the house.

The fire caused roughly $65,000 in damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.