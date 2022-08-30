Car Crashes Into Power Pole Causing Outage
SAUK CENTRE -- An early morning crash caused a power outage in western Stearns County.
The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 12:15 a.m. Monday on County Road 185 about 2 1/2 miles east of Sauk Centre.
Thirty-seven-year-old Teresa Focier of Sauk Center was heading west when a deer came out of the ditch. She swerved to avoid the deer and went into the ditch severing a power pole.
She was not hurt in the crash.
Multiple residents in that area were without power for a short period until it was restored by Stearns Electric.
