Canadian Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Weapons Charge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to transporting 67 illegal guns in a rented truck that was pulled over on Interstate 94 in northwestern Minnesota earlier this year.

Twenty-nine-year-old Dayne Sitladeen was a passenger in a truck that was pulled over near Fergus Falls in January for driving close to 100 mph, authorities said.

A state trooper searched the truck after he smelled marijuana and Sitladeen and the driver gave him fake IDs. That's when a bag of guns was discovered.

Court documents state that Sitladeen was in the country illegally. At the time he was wanted on a 2019 Canadian arrest warrant for first-degree homicide, fentanyl distribution and possession of proceeds of crime.

