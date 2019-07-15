Canada, Britain Condemn Trump Tweets

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Two close U.S. allies are condemning President Donald Trump's incendiary weekend tweets about four Democratic congresswomen.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Trump's comments about the congresswomen are ``not how we do things in Canada.''

Trump tweeted the liberal lawmakers of color should go back to the ``broken and crime infested'' countries they came from. All four are American citizens and three were born in the United States.

Trudeau said Monday ``Canadians and indeed people around the world know exactly what I think about those particular comments.''

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May says the prime minister thinks ``the language which was used to refer to the women was completely unacceptable.''