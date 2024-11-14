Camp Ripley Now Offering Onsite Daycare

CAMP RIPLEY (WJON News) -- Camp Ripley, near Little Falls, now offers on-site daycare at the base.

Minnesota National Guard First Lieutenant Colton Rossow says the well-being and care of their soldiers has always been a top priority.

And we started realizing that child care has probably become the number one issue that our soldiers are dealing with. Either not being able to find it or it is too far away, and we wanted to be able not only to provide them with convenient childcare but also just good quality childcare.

Rossow says two childcare facilities are open, and a third will open early next year.