Camera and Jewelry Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary on the 10 block of 37th Avenue South. A hotel room was entered by an unknown person and a Canon Digital camera was stolen.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud Police is also reporting a burglary on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue Northeast where an unknown suspect or suspects entered a garage and a vehicle and stole clothing, jewelry and credit cards.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.