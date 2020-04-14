Calling All Artists: Library Card Design Contest

The Great River Regional Library system is holding library card design contest, and YOU could have your artwork featured on the next library card!

Anyone who lives with the Great River Regional Library system area can submit their artwork.There will be three winners, one for each category. The age categories are as follows:

Youth: Ages 0-12

Teen: Ages 13-19

Adult: Ages 20 and up

Only one submission per person will be allowed.

The deadline for submission will be announced once the library system is open again. After the deadline is announced, no late submissions will be considered.

If you would like to get a head start on your design, simply click HERE now to get the context rules and submission information.