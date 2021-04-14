California Man Pleads Guilty in Waite Park Drug Bust

ST. CLOUD -- A California man charged with felony drug possession after a traffic stop in Waite Park has pleaded guilty.

Police made a traffic stop in November 2019 when the driver failed to make a complete stop. Court records indicate the officer immediately smelled an overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The officer identified the driver as 58-year-old Guy Gibeau and arrested him on an active felony warrant.

Police say a search of the vehicle uncovered 91 one-pound bags of marijuana.

The Phelan, California man pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd-degree drug possession Tuesday and will be sentenced in June.