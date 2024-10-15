MSP Prepares for Busy MEA Week As Families Take Vacation

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesotans are continuing to travel at record numbers.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is gearing up for what is expected to be a very busy MEA travel week and parents pack up the kids and take them on vacation.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission says Thursday is expected to be the busiest day this week with more than 52,000 people forecast to pass through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints. The second busiest day is expected to be tomorrow (Wednesday) with more than 49,000 people forecast to clear checkpoints.

MEA week travel closes out on Sunday.

In advance of this year's MEA travel period, the MAC opened an alternative pick-up and drop-off area at Terminal 2. MSP airlines, TSA and the MAC have increased staffing levels to help travelers and reduce wait times.

MSP passengers can reserve a spot in the security line for free through MSP Reserve. This fall, the program was expanded to include Terminal 1 passengers.

