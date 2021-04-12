Budding Entrepreneur Has Big Dreams For Melrose Carwash Business

MELROSE -- Quality over quantity isn't just a saying for Victor Galicia, it's his business model.

When Galicia bought his first car, he spent countless hours making sure it looked showroom ready. His passion for a clean and detailed vehicle soon had him looking at a bigger picture, and a budding business started to form.

It started getting into it and people see you wash our vehicle and jokingly say "mine's next" and I started taking that more seriously.

Galicia's idea led him to Chicago where he learned more about the trade and gained some experience.

In 2018, he returned to Melrose and opened up his own weekend detail center outside of his friends home. However, as word spread of the quality work they provided, the cars began lining up.

We decided to really take this business full-time when people starting saying they would pay us double if we could do the work during the weekdays.

From there Galicia quit his full-time job, found a space and Diamond Hand Car Wash and Detail Center was formed.

Today, Diamond has roughly 15 employees that cleans and details about 10 cars a week from a basic wash to a top to bottom full detail.

Galicia says while he understands there is a car wash around every corner, it's the hand detailed quality service they provide that keeps people coming back.

The people who come to us are business owners, doctors, lawyers and people with really nice vehicles. When I started five years ago I know those were the types of people I wanted to cater too.

He says they have clients from Alexandria and the Twin Cities that will bring their cars to his shop in Melrose, just for their services. They even help nearby dealerships with cleaning their vehicles.

Galicia says while they are only a few years old, he has big dreams for the future.

The ultimate dream would be to be the most luxurious detailing brand or company out there.

Diamond Hand Car Wash and Detail Center is open year round on Monday thru Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.