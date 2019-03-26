Bryce Boyd Iveland, 70, Little Falls

January 8, 1949 - March 22, 2019

Bryce Boyd Iveland, resident of Little Falls, lost his struggle with ALS on March 22nd, 2019 at the age of 70. He passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side. Father Benjamin Kociemba will officiate at a public graveside service at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at 11:00 A.M on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. A visitation will be held 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 26 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and again from 9:00 – 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the funeral home.

Bryce was born on January 8, 1949 to Boyd and Evelyn (Loger) Iveland in Luverne, MN. He graduated from Magnolia High School in 1966. Bryce served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, where he was stationed at the Arctic Test Center in Alaska. He was very proud of his service and showed great respect and patriotism to other members of the United States Military. On June 1, 1974, he married the love of his life, Suzanne Bombard. The couple made their home in Little Falls, raising their two children. Bryce worked for Little Falls Machine as the Accounting Operations Manager for 33 years before his retirement. Bryce was a founding member of the Lindbergh Lions Club in Little Falls, a Lifetime Member of Little Falls American Legion Post 46, member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He was also the Treasurer of the Girl Scouts in St. Cloud, was on the Our Lady of Lourdes School Board and Finance Committee for 8 years as well as volunteered at the hospital front desk. Bryce spent much of his time outdoors, camping, cutting wood, tending to his vegetable garden or simply enjoying a walk. His family fondly remembers their road trips out west and vacations to Walt Disney World. He also loved to travel to Europe.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 44 years, Sue; children, Jonathan (Michelle); Erin (Kevin) Duenwald; siblings, Cheryl Heikes, Maxine (Burdette) DePauw, Dawn (Daniel) Petersen; mother and father-in-law, Mary and Les Bombard; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Ernie Byerly, Jerry and Jean Bombard, Terry Bombard, Linda and Steve Laumb, Bruce and Mary Bombard, Barb and James Wiedemann, Darryl and Kris Bombard, Brian and Deb Bombard, Sandy and Tom Caravelli, Shelly Samlaska; three grandchildren, Embry, Gabby and Kase Brycen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Gary; sister, Valere Byerly; brother in law, Bernie Heikes; sister in law, Sandi Bombard and nephews Patrick and Jackson Bombard.

Memorials are preferred to the ALS Foundation or the Paralyzed Veterans of America.