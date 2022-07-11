Bruce Kent Halbert, 75, Walker

March 27, 1947 - July 5, 2022

In loving memory, we honor Bruce Kent Halbert who was born March 27, 1947 to Harris and Alyce Halbert of Kennedy, MN. Bruce was one of five children born and raised on their family farm just outside Kennedy in Northwestern MN. Bruce had many fond memories of his childhood years and often reminisced about all the fun they had. He was a proud member of the local "bike club" along with the Ronander and Anderson boys. Getting together often, the kids would paint their bikes over and over, along with the changing of many parts to keep them going as they rode many miles together. After long days working on the farm he and the neighborhood kids would ride their bicycles to the local gravel pit, cool off, and build friendships.

After a few years, Bruce and his family moved to MSP where he attended school. He loved fast cars and spending time at the racetrack, where he met his future wife Nancy. Bruce and his bride, Nancy Perron of Henriette, MN, were married on January 15th, 1972 in Mora, MN. The couple made their home and farmed in Thief River Falls. To this union three children were born, Eric, Ben, and Alissa. Bruce worked as a line foreman for Northern States Power and worked in the construction industry his whole career until retirement. He then lived in Walker, MN on Turtle Lake where he and Nancy enjoyed the peace and beautiful scenery.

Bruce passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on July 5, 2022. He also received special care and attention from his wife Nancy, who spent her entire career as an RN. Bruce loved farming, auctions, the outdoors, hunting on the family farm, talking on the phone, western movies, country music, polka dancing; until he could no longer keep up to his wife, drag racing up and down Interstate 35 at an early age, demolition derby's at the Pine County Fair, Nascar racing, and spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and felt very proud of them.

Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, Harris and Alyce and brother-in-law, Chuck Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy; children, Eric (Kathy) Halbert, Ben (Jenny) Halbert, Alissa (Aaron) Halverson and his seven beautiful grandkids; Arianna, Harper, Brycen, Brady, Brandt, Hailee, and Avyn. Also surviving Bruce are his sisters, Carolyn Johnson, and Janet (Ron) Schrieber; and his brothers, Greg (Kathy) Halbert, and Danny (Shawn) Halbert.

A Gathering to Celebrate Bruce’s Life will be held Friday, July 29, 2022 from 2pm-6pm at Millstream Park (725 Co Rd 75 W) in Saint Joseph, MN.