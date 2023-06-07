Bruce A. Ebeling, 66, Waite Park

March 7, 1957 - June 5, 2023

Bruce Allen Ebeling, age 66, of Waite Park, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, June 5, 2023.

A Memorial Gathering celebrating Bruce’s life will be from 1:00-4:00 PM on Thursday, June 15, 2023 with words from the family at 3:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud.

Bruce Allen Ebeling was born on March 7, 1957 in Fairmont, MN to Gaylord and Rosella (Hoglund) Ebeling. After graduating high school he attended Technical College and earned a degree in home electronics repair. Bruce then owned his own repair shop “St. Cloud TV and Audio” for several years. He then worked for many years at Northern Wire Products where he eventually became an estimator. Bruce then went on to work as an estimator at Styme Industries until retiring in 2019. Bruce married Sharon Dingmann on June 10, 1995 in St. Cloud, MN. He enjoyed bowling, softball, darts, hunting, gardening, wood burning, smoking meats, making wine, watching the MN Vikings, Boston Terriers, playing Santa Claus, and spending time with family especially his children and grandchildren.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Sharon of Waite Park, MN; sons, Dan (Miyuki) Ebeling of Merritt Island, FL and Matt (Michelle Haeg) Ebeling of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Daniel, Cullen, Ryker, Kirsten, Braeden and Eli; former son-in-law, Josh (Abby) Albrecht of Hutchinson; siblings, Susan (Steve) Stoltenberg of Austin, MN, Naomi Hurlbert of Fairmont, MN, Laura (Kim) Flohrs of Truman, MN, Deb (Tom) Haley of Pella, IA, Scott (Carol) Ebeling, of Muscatine, IA, Betty Ebeling of Fairmont, MN, Tyana (Roni) Richter of Mankato, MN, and Dalena (Brett) Golinghorst of Sherburne, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jessie Albrecht; twin brother,Bryan; brother, Barry; and infant sister, Kathleen.