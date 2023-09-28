Brotherly Love: Central MN Tow Company Partners With ND Tow Shop

A local towing company has partnered with a North Dakota towing service to expand its coverage area. The partnership doesn't change any names but allows for greater customer service and an array of towing services from St. Cloud to the North Dakota border. Collins Brothers Towing of St. Cloud shared the announcement on social media.

The post from Collins Brothers Towing got great reactions from both communities on social media as their message was pretty simple. Nothing about either towing company was going to be changing. Not the names, and not the people working at the towing companies.

We are extremely excited to announce we have acquired Jim’s Towing in Fargo, ND.

Jim’s will Continue on as Jims Towing and will continue to be operated by Vince Voigt and the entire Jim’s team.

This merger will bring many benefits to our customers along with Jim’s.

George, Patti, and the Voigt family have built Jims into an amazing business over the years. They are very well known across the Midwest and beyond.

We wish nothing but the best and a happy retirement to George and Patti.

Collins Brothers Towing operates out of St. Cloud, Little Falls, and Brainerd and services a majority of Central Minnesota.

You can learn more about Collins Brothers Towing by heading here.

Jims Towing of North Dakota specializes in "semi towing, heavy duty towing, and recovery 24 hours, 7 days a week" according to their website.

Also since towing is what both businesses specialize in, make sure you are giving tow truck operators the same amount of room to work as you do for other emergency vehicles on the side of the road, it's the law in Minnesota to move over when you can, or slow down.

